The Heat in Tokyo Is Taking a Serious Toll on Olympic Tennis Players
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev asked if the International Tennis Federation would "take responsibility" for his death.
The Olympics haven't been without their fair share of snags. I mean, hello, how 'bout that wayward boat that blocked half the triathlon lineup from actually starting? Or the oyster infestation that threatened all rowing and canoeing events? Rising temps in Tokyo are just the latest complication.
Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa was carted off the court in a wheelchair after suffering heatstroke during a match with Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova, who managed a shocking win over Naomi Osaka earlier this week. Meanwhile, world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev took a medical timeout and called his trainer over so many times that the umpire even inquired about his condition.
"I'm fine. I can finish the match but I can die,” Medvedev said, before asking if the International Tennis Federation (ITF) would "take responsibility" for his death, NBC News reports. He reportedly struggled with breathing, claiming his diaphragm was blocked. "In the second set, I just had darkness in my eyes, like between every point, I didn't know what to do to feel better," he told reporters, according to the outlet.
Following this, the ITF—tennis' governing body at the Olympics—pushed back matches from 11 am to 3 pm in order to minimize the heat players are exposed to.
"Following extensive consultation and in the spirit of always keeping the best interests of player health and welfare at the forefront of our decisions, the ITF has announced a change of schedule due to the increasing heat and humidity currently being experienced in Tokyo, Japan," the federation said in its announcement.
This "extreme weather policy" also permits 10-minute breaks between the second and third sets, which Medvedev used to take a cold shower, according to NBC News. Novak Djokovic similarly advocated for the delays, saying "I agree with him 100 percent."
Per NPR, this year's Summer Games are expected to be among the hottest competitions on record, with daily temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s. The outlet also notes that the humidity can make it feel more like 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
