The Heat in Tokyo Is Taking a Serious Toll on Olympic Tennis Players

The Olympics haven't been without their fair share of snags. I mean, hello, how 'bout that wayward boat that blocked half the triathlon lineup from actually starting? Or the oyster infestation that threatened all rowing and canoeing events? Rising temps in Tokyo are just the latest complication.

Spanish tennis star Paula Badosa was carted off the court in a wheelchair after suffering heatstroke during a match with Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova, who managed a shocking win over Naomi Osaka earlier this week. Meanwhile, world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev took a medical timeout and called his trainer over so many times that the umpire even inquired about his condition.

"I'm fine. I can finish the match but I can die,” Medvedev said, before asking if the International Tennis Federation (ITF) would "take responsibility" for his death, NBC News reports. He reportedly struggled with breathing, claiming his diaphragm was blocked. "In the second set, I just had darkness in my eyes, like between every point, I didn't know what to do to feel better," he told reporters, according to the outlet.