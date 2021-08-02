Olympic High Jumpers Choose to Share Gold Instead of Going to a Tie-Breaker
Sunday's men's high jump final ended in a surprising double win with Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim both scoring exactly 2.37 meters in the event. The pair attempted a jump-off before Barshim interjected the official to ask, "Can we have two golds?" The answer was yes.
Tamberi and Barshim, who happen to be longtime competitors and friends, quickly turned to celebration mode. "I look at him, he looks at me, and we know it," Barshim said, according to CBC. "We just look at each other and we know, that is it, it is done. There is no need."
The duo received the matching Olympic gold medals side-by-side, and rather than looking at the tie of a consolation of sorts, it seems to have been a dream scenario for Barshim and Tamberi. Just watch the clips (shown below) for yourself.
The now-gold medalists met over ten years ago while competing at the World Junior Championships in Moncton, New Brunswick. Barshim won the title at the 2010 competition while Tamberi didn't qualify at all, yet the two began to hang out before, during, and after the international events in the decade that followed.
"He is one of my best friends, not only on the track, but outside the track," Barshim added. "We work together. This is a dream come true. IT is the true spirit, the sportsman spirit, and we are here delivering this message."
