Now an Oyster Infestation Is Threatening the Tokyo Olympics

The road to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been anything but smooth. The Games were first postponed by more than a year and could still be cancelled altogether if COVID cases among athletes and in Japan continue to rise. As if all that's not bad enough, oysters are creating new challenges for athletes and organizers in the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay, the site of this year's Olympic canoeing and rowing events.

Officials first noticed the issue in August 2020 after inspecting floats placed in the Sea Forest Waterway, which were supposed to help suppress waves along the course for both water sports. According to the BBC, the floats starting sinking lower and lower, which is what first tipped organizers off to a problem. By December, 75% of the floats were below the waterline. Upon taking a closer look, officials found that magaki oysters had attached themselves to the flotation devices, making them too heavy to float as intended.

The Japanese government got involved, launching an investigation that found that the Sea Forest Waterway had become a hotbed for oysters. The reason: a high salt content and a whole bunch of phytoplankton, both of which magaki oysters love, Food & Wine reports. Organizers weren't sure what to do, as the floats are meant to ensure that no outside influences, such as waves, change the outcome of a race.

"The running of the race must not be influenced by natural or artificial waves," according to the World Rowing rule book, per Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun. "The banks must be so designed as to absorb and not to reflect waves."

So far, Japan has thrown $1.28 million at the oyster infestation, but it remains a problem. Divers have collected 14 tons of oysters—28,000 pounds—from the area to date, per the BBC. Although magaki oysters are considered a delicacy in Japan, no one even considered shucking and eating them. Not even for a second, apparently.

"That would entail safety checks. More important is that we do not want to grow oysters but work to contain them," one official told Asahi Shimbum.

The course is not only supposed to function for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which officially begin tomorrow but long after. Like many of the venues built for the Games, this one will be staying open to the public after they finish. If a solution to the oyster problem is not found, however, the site could be more trouble than it's worth. Operating the course is slated to cost $1.5 million a year, and that's without having to repeatedly send in divers in to remove tons of oysters.