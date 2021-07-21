This Chart Reveals the Wildest Facts About the Upcoming Tokyo Olympics

Everyone talks about how difficult the Olympics are for the athletes, but no one talks about how hard they are for the people at home. There are days upon days of competitions to watch, names to remember, and new sports to learn. It's understandably intimidating, but it doesn't have to be.

The good people at WalletHub put together an infographic with everything you want and need to know about the 2020 Olympics, which are in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Its statistics, background info, and fun facts will make you the most knowledgeable person at any viewing party.

For example, did you know that it cost $26 billion to host the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? Or that it's the first Olympic Games to use artificial intelligence to help with security? How about the fact that the youngest competitor on Team USA is 15-year-old swimmer Katie Grimes?

Here are a few of our favorite facts:

11,000 athletes from 205 countries will be competing in the 2020 Olympics.

5,000 medals made of recycled electronics will be handed out across 50 games and 33 different sports.

Four new sports have been added to the 2020 Olympics: Karate, Sport Climbing, Skateboarding, and Surfing.

339 sporting events will take place during the 2020 Olympic Games.

Baseball and softball are part of the Olympics again for the first time since 2008.

61% of American adults plan to watch at least some of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Tickets to the Olympics Opening Ceremony cost between $112 and $2,808.

4.5 million tickets have been sold to Japanese residents.

There will be no residents from overseas in the stands during the 2020 Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns.

You can check out the full infographic below: