Toll House Has New Cookie Dough Meant to Be Eaten Raw

Fresh-baked cookies are great, sure. But when it comes down to it, nothing beats a heaping spoon full of raw dough. Yeah, it might make you sick, but who among us hasn't risked a little salmonella for the sake of such gooey deliciousness? Luckily, you'll soon be free to scoop without fear because Toll House is releasing a new line of cookie dough designed to be eaten as-is.
For raw cookie dough fiends who'd prefer not to end up with a nasty stomach ache after snacking on the stuff, Nestlé Toll House just released a new line of edible cookie dough that's safe to eat uncooked. Nestlé hasn't revealed any details about when or where the refrigerated 15-ounce tubs are available at the moment, but the eagle-eyed shopper behind the @Familyfooddude Instagram account recently spotted them at a Publix Supermarket in Sarasota, Florida. It's also unclear how many different flavors are in the mix, though it appears at least Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Monster are included in the lineup.
Check out the Horrifying Hotel that Inspired 'The Shining!'
Although edible cookie dough is certainly nothing new, this is the first time Toll House has unleashed such a product. It's reportedly made without raw flour or eggs, which are the ingredients that the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) warns people not to eat. We reached out to Nestlé for more details on the availability of the new line of edible dough, but did not receive a response by publication time.
Get your spoons ready.
h/t The Takeout
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.