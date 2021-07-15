Toll House Is Unleashing 5 New Fall-Flavored Treats
Up your cookie game just in time for cozy season.
courtesy of Nestle Toll House
Summer is nowhere near over, but the geniuses at Nestle Toll House are looking ahead. According to the forecast, this fall is going to be a good one, at least in the kitchen. The purveyor of sweet treats is rolling out new cookie dough flavors and shapes, debuting seasonal ready-to-bake doughs, morsels, and more just in time for the cozy season. Among the fall flavors are Pumpkin Spice (of course), Cinnamon Roll, and a little bit of childhood nostalgia in the form of PB&J. Anyone else drooling already?
Nestle Toll House's fall flavor lineup includes five new products—four new cookie doughs, and one new morsel flavor.
Here's a full look at what Nestle Toll House is serving up this fall:
- Nestle Toll House Trick or Treats Cookie Dough: A fudge cookie dough topped with Halloween sprinkles
- Nestle Toll House Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough: A cinnamon sugar cookie dough mixed with cream cheese pieces
- Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Latte Flavored Morsels & More: A mix of white morsels, mini coffee biscuits, and pumpkin spice-flavored pieces
- Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough: Pumpkin spice-flavored cookie dough mixed with premier white morsels
- Nestle Toll House PB&J Cookie Dough: A peanut butter cookie dough and strawberry-flavored pieces
Caitlyn Hitt is Daria IRL. Don't take our word for it—find her on Twitter @nyltiaccc.
Our Newsletter