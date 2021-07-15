Toll House Is Unleashing 5 New Fall-Flavored Treats

Summer is nowhere near over, but the geniuses at Nestle Toll House are looking ahead. According to the forecast, this fall is going to be a good one, at least in the kitchen. The purveyor of sweet treats is rolling out new cookie dough flavors and shapes, debuting seasonal ready-to-bake doughs, morsels, and more just in time for the cozy season. Among the fall flavors are Pumpkin Spice (of course), Cinnamon Roll, and a little bit of childhood nostalgia in the form of PB&J. Anyone else drooling already?

Nestle Toll House's fall flavor lineup includes five new products—four new cookie doughs, and one new morsel flavor.

Here's a full look at what Nestle Toll House is serving up this fall:

Nestle Toll House Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough: A cinnamon sugar cookie dough mixed with cream cheese pieces

Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Latte Flavored Morsels & More: A mix of white morsels, mini coffee biscuits, and pumpkin spice-flavored pieces

Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough: Pumpkin spice-flavored cookie dough mixed with premier white morsels

Nestle Toll House PB&J Cookie Dough: A peanut butter cookie dough and strawberry-flavored pieces