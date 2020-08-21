Cookie dough bites are the new Tide detergents, in that we've always eaten them, but now they are pre-packaged and even more enticing. Just kidding. Do not eat Tide Pods. But do eat Nestlé Toll House's new Bite-Sized Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough.

The company already has a line of edible cookie doughs in chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate, batter fudge brownie, and funfetti flavors, but these are spoonable, and more so resemble the traditionally hedonistic experience of shoving half the raw batter into your mouth before baking. The chocolate-covered bites suggest a new level of dignity.

These bougie treats will be available this October at select Sam's Clubs locations nationwide, and will roll out to other retailers in 2021. The product comes in a 20oz bag and will cost about $10.

It's always been dangerous to eat raw cookie dough, especially when Nestlé had to recall a huge batch due to potential plastic contamination, but over the years companies have met consumers where they're at. Ben & Jerry's, for example, has released a line of cookie dough bites and their recipe recently, along with a line of Instagram posts calling for transformation of the criminal justice system. It's wild times, y'all.