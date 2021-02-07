Tom Brady Laughed Off Some 'Mean Tweets' Before the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LV has arrived with the quarterback who has been in the most Super Bowls. He's facing a 25-year-old quarterback who is already appearing in his second championship, which is a feat in itself. Only 20 QBs have appeared in more than one Super Bowl.

Tom Brady is about to start in his tenth Super Bowl, and a lot of fans are tired of seeing him in the game. Just as many people, if not more, think the 43-year-old is the greatest to ever play the game. (And maybe there are some sitting in both camps.) Fortunately, they can all come together to enjoy a new installment of Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" that solely focuses on Brady in advance of the Super Bowl. It's a bit of a Rorschach test. Everyone might interpret the segment in their own way. If you love the former Patriot, you'll see him being a good sport about nasty messages. If you'd be fine never watching another game with him under center, well, you can revel in the vitriol.

This isn't the first time that Kimmel has twisted the "Mean Tweets" format to focus on a single person. President Barack Obama did a whole segment of tweets people have sent about him, and so has Kimmel himself. There's also that brilliant set of outtakes with Larry David, which doesn't really count but is nonetheless hilarious.

Brady isn't doing this for the first time, either. He appeared in an NFL-focused "Mean Tweets" segment around the Super Bowl last year. (And maybe these are all from that time because he's in the same clothes and repeats a tweet from that segment.)