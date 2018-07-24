Tom Cruise Acted Out Some Very Weird Mad Libs With Jimmy Fallon

Tom Cruise stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday to promote the 94th installment of the Mission: Impossible series. (Okay. It's only the sixth.)
Naturally, when you're interviewed by Jimmy Fallon, it is a guarantee you're going to have to play a game of some kind. With the right guest, Fallon's "Mad Lib Theater" is one of the show's better bits. He has a hidden Mad Lib, and the guest has to fill in the blanks on-air. Once they have completed the Mad Lib, Fallon and the guest act it out. John Cena did it and got dirty with it. It was great.
Cruise kept things pretty straightforward. (A knife!?) Though, when he couldn't think of something the suggestions that were dropped in worked well in a scene that had a serious Mission: Impossible vibe, less the dangling from ceilings and hanging from the edge of a cliff. (And of course when asked for a "verb ending in I-N-G," Cruise said "running.")
Cruise broke more often than Fallon, who is always breaking in these segments. There's undoubtedly some kind of plaque for an accomplishment like that.
Watch the full video above.
