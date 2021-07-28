Tom Daley’s New Gold Medal Is Protected by a British Flag Pouch He Hand-Knit Himself

British diver Tom Daley became something of a household name during the 2016 Rio Olympics for both his gold medal-winning performance and his general charm. Well, guess what? He's still doing both.

After nabbing a gold medal in the men's synchronized 10m platform earlier this week, Daley took to Instagram to show off his medal—and the adorable hand-knit sleeve he made to protect it. Told you. Adorable. The 27-year-old UK native shared the creation to his @madewithlovebytomdaley account, which features cardigans, blankets, and even a cat couch.

"The one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting, crocheting, and all things stitching," he said in the video posted to social media, adding that "this morning, I made a little cozy for my medals to stop it from getting scratched."