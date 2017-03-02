Noted Nice Guy Tom Hanks Sends Gift to the White House Press Corps

Basically everyone loves Tom Hanks. Most stories that surface involve him simply being a kind, funny person. He sends fan letters to unsuspecting actors, loves typewriters, still knows the rap from Big, and is occasionally in the news for random acts of kindness.

For instance, while visiting the George W. Bush White House, he noticed the press corps didn't have a coffee machine. So, he bought them one. In 2010, visiting the Barack Obama White House, he noticed the machine was run down. So he bought another one for the "poor slobs of the Fourth Estate."

"You know, you're supposed to clean this after every use," he joked to reporters upon gifting the second machine.