Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep Do Ridiculous Impressions of Each Other's Best Roles

Just a couple days after Golden Globe nominations and martini deliveries, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote their new film The Post.
DeGeneres asked the two to play a bit of a game. Each was given lines from a couple of the other's most iconic roles. They had to act them out. That left Streep -- who is terrible at trivia about herself -- doing an impression of Tom Hanks' as Forrest Gump and Woody from Toy Story.
For his part, Hanks did Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada and topped it off with a severe Margaret Thatcher from The Iron Lady. Though, the wig did a lot of the heavy lifting on that one.
Interestingly, they're two of the most iconic actors living today and again contenders for an Oscar nomination, but Streep's award track record is miles beyond that of Hanks. (And, basically, everyone else who has ever acted.) Streep holds the record for most Oscar acting nominations with 20. She also sits tied for second with three wins. (Katherine Hepburn has the most wins with four. Hepburn and Jack Nicholson have the second most nominations with 12 apiece.) Meanwhile, Hanks has a still-impressive five nominations and two wins.
A Juicy Look at New York City's Dry-Aged Steak Tradition
Watch above to see what would have happened if Streep was cast in the title role of Forest Gump.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.