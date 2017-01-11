Tom Hanks Can Still Do the Entire Rap From 'Big'

Between David Pumpkins and "Black Jeopardy!," this weekend revealed that Tom Hanks is still everyone's favorite. That conclusion is cemented by a YouTube interview with Wong Fu Productions in promotion of Hanks's new film Inferno.

During the press junket, the YouTubers got some time with Hanks and director Ron Howard. They joke that Hanks and Howard make the interviewers more nervous than the time they interviewed President Obama. Philip Wang, one of the interviewers, takes a moment during to talk about how important Big was to him as a kid. Then he asks Hanks to do they could do the rap from the movie together.