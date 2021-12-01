H-E-B Tomato Soup is Being Recalled Because It Might Have Glass in It

Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods has announced that it is recalling soup under the H-E-B grocery label because there might be pieces of glass in the soup.

The recall is exclusively on the 31.4-ounce jars of H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup. The company started the recall because a customer contacted the supplier of H-E-B soups after they found glass in their soup. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in connection with the verre du jour.

All of the recalled soups have a "best by" date of October 14, 2022. You'll also find lot code "22871" on the jars. The identifying marks are found under the lid of the container. You can also find pictures of the label on the FDA recall page if you're unsure if soup in your pantry is part of the recall.

The soups have been removed from shelves, but if you have it at home, you should throw it out or return it for a refund. The notice says the jars can be returned to any H-E-B store.