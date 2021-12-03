An Immersive Tomb Raider Attraction Is Coming to London

An interactive new Tomb Raider experience is coming to London in time for the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

The 30,000 square foot attraction will be located in Camden and will transport guests from the streets of England to the jungles of Costa Rica, ancient tombs, and sinking ships.

The experience will put visitors into teams of eight and will task each team with a mission that will help Lara Croft recover a powerful artifact stolen by an enemy. To do so, teams will have to complete obstacles, solve puzzles, and work together in order to retrieve the precious object. The interactive experience will include live actors that will bring characters from the Tomb Raider stories to life. Really, it's like an enormous Escape Room.