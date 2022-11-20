Jimmy Fallon Cracked Up Over Weird Stories About Why People Got Fired from Jobs

Twitter might not be about to disappear as though Thanos snapped it out of existence, but there is, at a minimum, a lot of drama, upheaval, and uncertainty since the social media platform came under new management.

That, however, has not stopped The Tonight Show from continuing to use it as a pillar of its long-running "Hashtags" segment. If you've never seen it, The Tonight Show puts out a hashtag prompt on Twitter and asks viewers to respond. The show then sifts the responses, and host Jimmy Fallon reads the best ones on air. The prompts could ask for stories about your worst car, weird family traditions, party disasters, or, as is the case in the latest installment, why you got fired.

As ever, viewers delivered some absurd stories for the segment. Though, some of them sound a bit like the tweeter is embellishing or should have protested the situation. Weird things can happen, but I don't think you can be fired for waking up your manager when they're napping on the job.

Watch The Tonight Show's favorite responses above, and find even more on Twitter under the hashtag #WhyIGotFired.