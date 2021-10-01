Tony Hawk Is Opening a Surf & Skate-Themed Fried Chicken Restaurant

Celebrities love a passion project. Take Ludacris, for example. The rapper and Fast & Furious actor has got a cognac brand, a chicken and beer restaurant (appropriately dubbed Chicken + Beer), and he's even launched an app, Roadie. Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk is similarly channeling that special brand of celeb entrepreneurial spirit and opening a restaurant of his own.

Chick 'N Hawk, yep, another fried chicken joint, will feature a menu of sandwiches and seafood, including shrimp cocktails, ceviche, and a raw bar, People reports. In addition, to the restaurant's signature crispy chicken sandwich, of course. Hawk is teaming up with chef Andrew Bachelier for the surf- and skate-themed eatery, set to open in Encinitas, California, in spring 2022.

While technically this marks Hawk's first solo venture in the restaurant industry, he's been involved in several local restaurants as an investor. According to Eater San Diego, the pro skateboarder has had a hand in Animae, Herb & Sea, and Market Del Mar. Plus, we can't forget his Chipotle burrito order, now can we?