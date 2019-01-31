This Chocolate Company Will Pay You to Travel Across the U.S. & Eat Tons of Free Chocolate

From managing a lighthouse resort to driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, ridiculously cool dream jobs with fat salaries, free travel, and other insane perks come and go all the time. And while the majority of these gigs are thinly veiled marketing stunts, sometimes a legitimately great-sounding dream job will emerge that's tempting enough to actually consider pursuing. Well, on Thursday, a chocolate company announced one of those opportunities: a full-time, salaried position traveling across the United States in a truck filled with all of the free chocolate you can eat.
Tony's Chocolonely, an Amsterdam-based chocolate company, announced it is looking to hire a Chocotruck Captain and two Choco Co-Pilots to set off on a road trip across America and, of course, eat a stupid amount of free chocolate along the way. The point, according to a Tony's spokesperson, is to raise awareness of the company's fight to end inequality in the cocoa industry; specifically, modern slavery and illegal child labor on cocoa farms in West Africa. The chocolate maker said you can also expect to make friends over all sorts of chocolate bars, have fun exploring new places, and get paid a "very competitive" salary while you're at it. Other perks include monthly massages, weekly yoga, and generous travel budgets.
"Maybe I'm biased, but these are the best jobs ever. I mean... getting paid to go on a road trip in an epic Chocotruck with the goal of making the world a better place? Yes, please," Dena White, US marketing manager for Tony's Chocolonely, said in a statement. "We're very crazy about chocolate and we want to share the fun with choco fans across the country. But don't be mistaken. We're very serious about our mission. Everything we do is to achieve a single goal: to make all chocolate worldwide 100% slave free. The Chocotruck is our way of taking our mission on the road and sharing our story with as many new friends as we can."
The Chocotruck (pictured in a rendering below) is kind of like a food truck, but loaded with "vast" amounts of Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars. At stops along the national tour, visitors will get to step inside the truck to learn about the company's efforts to end inequality in the industry while sampling chocolates. As Chocotruck Captain, you'd be tasked with keeping the truck stocked with chocolate, taking photos, managing activations, submitting daily recaps to the company, managing the two co-pilots, and more several other responsibilities. In other words, you'd be super busy actually working, not just sitting back and pounding chocolate bars.
Tony's Chocolonely said the position will last for four months, but there's a chance it could be extended into a permanent job at the company. During those four months, the Chocotruck will visit 10 cities: Austin (you'll start at SXSW), Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berkeley, Eugene, Portland (Tony's Chocolonely's US headquarters), Seattle, and Chicago. The company said it's accepting applications from anyone who's authorized to work in the US, so it doesn't matter where you live. However, there are some basic requirements for the job.
In addition to being able to work in the US, you have to be 21 or older and be able to pass a background check. And since you'll be driving a big chocolate truck, you'll have to have a valid driver's license, a clean driving record, USDOT Physical Certification (or the ability to get it), and comfort driving a large vehicle (though a CDL is not required). You'll also need to be able to lift 40lbs repeatedly (we're guessing big boxes of chocolate bars), drive and stand for extended periods, and other general skills like good communication, according to a press release.
If that sounds like you -- and you're ready to explain to all of your friends and family that you drive a bright red chocolate truck for a living -- you don't have long to get your application in for consideration. Tony's said the deadline for applying for the Chocotruck Captain and two Choco Co-Pilot positions is February 12. Best of luck and, uh, feel free to send us some of that free chocolate.
