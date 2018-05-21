These Are the Most Popular Baby Names in Every US State

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has released its annual list of the most popular baby names in the United States for the previous year. The most popular names of 2017 were Emma and Liam.
The data pulled from the names of people applying for social security cards, had Emma on top for the fourth straight year. The other list had change this year with Liam unseating Noah as the most popular name for boys. Liam was the second most popular name in 2016.
The data is also broken down on a state-by-state basis, which you can see in the graphics below.
You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC
Emma wasn't only the most popular overall, it was the top name in 25 states and ranked second or third in another 22. The lowest the name ranked in any one state was sixth in New Mexico and eighth in the District of Columbia.
In the overall ranking, Michael and Emily dropped outside the top 10 where they have been for more than a decade. Evelyn and Amelia were new additions to that top grouping. On the boys' side, Logan and Oliver entered the top 10 after not being there on last year's list.
In the SSA ranking, different spellings of a name are treated as independent entries. For instance, Sophia and Sofia are listed separately. Across the nation, these are the most popular names of 2017.
Boys:
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. William
4. James
5. Logan
6. Benjamin
7. Mason
8. Elijah
9. Oliver
10. Jacob
Girls:
1. Emma
2. Olivia
3. Ava
4. Isabella
5. Sophia
6. Mia
7. Charlotte
8. Amelia
9. Evelyn
10. Abigail
Another metric shared by the SSA is a list of the names with the largest changes in popularity. Melania is a name that stands out among the top 10. The climb was undoubtedly influenced by First Lady Melania Trump. Another notable is Yara, which could potentially show the influence of Game of Thrones. It wouldn't be the first time the show had an impact on a name's popularity. Khaleesi saw a significant jump in popularity between 2015 and 2016. The name grew in popularity again last year, moving from 765th overall to 630th.
These are the names with the largest gains in popularity over the last year.
Boys:
1. Wells
2. Kairo
3. Caspian
4. Nova
5. Colson
6. Kace
7. Kashton
8. Koa
9. Gatlin
10. Bjorn
Girls:
1. Ensley
2. Oaklynn
3. Dream
4. Oaklyn
5. Melania
6. Emberly
7. Octavia
8. Paisleigh
9. Yara
10. Kehlani
At the other end of the spectrum are the names that saw the largest decrease in popularity. Among the biggest drops was Kylo, which previously saw a rise following the release of The Force Awakens.
Boys:
1. Riann
2. Kylo
3. Kolby
4. Urijah
5. Kamdyn
6. Jamar
7. Giovani
8. Nickolas
9. Chad
10. Jair
Girls:
1. Julianne
2. Wendy
3. Milania
4. Montserrat
5. Nathaly
6. Jayden
7. Jessa
8. Tenley
9. Aryana
10. Ciara
It turns out, we aren't so different after all. We're pretty much all named Emma.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.