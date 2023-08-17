The Travel Destinations with the Biggest Flight Deals This Fall

The Fall Travel Forecast from Expedia just dropped and it has a wealth of information on upcoming fall travel—primarily that searches for fall flights are already up 15% compared to 2022. But unlike the travel surge of the summer, this increased interest hasn't automatically equated to spiked prices. Here's what to know about fall travel this year, including the destinations where you will get the best deals.

According to Expedia, domestic flights are trending 10% cheaper and international flights are 5% cheaper during the non-peak fall 2023 travel season. The biggest savings can be found during the week of October 24, when domestic flights are about 20% cheaper than the summer average, and international flights are 15% cheaper than the national average.

"For people not beholden to school schedules, people without kids and deal-hunters, the so-called shoulder season between summer and the holidays is prime time for a getaway," says Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations, in a statement. "It's the time of year when average prices drop and availability opens up, ideal for taking that final beach trip or heading to less crowded cities overseas."

For certain destinations, the savings get even better.

Domestically, these are some of the most notable decreases in average ticket prices from summer 2023 flights to fall 2023 flights:

Juneau average prices will be down more than 35%

Seattle average prices will be down nearly 25%

San Luis Obispo average prices will be down more than 20%

Denver average prices will be down 20%

Sun Valley average prices will be down 20%

Los Angeles average prices will be down 20%

Chicago average prices will be down nearly 20%



Internationally, these are some of the most notable decreases in average ticket prices from summer 2023 to fall 2023 flights:

Oslo, Norway average prices will be down nearly 40%

Stockholm, Sweden average prices will be down nearly 35%

Ibiza, Spain average prices will be down nearly 35%

Tallinn, Estonia average prices will be down more than 30%

Copenhagen, Denmark average prices will be down more than 30%

Glasgow, Scotland average prices will be down more than 30%

Tenerife, Spain average prices will be down 30%

Tokyo, Japan average prices will be down more than 20%

Paris, France average prices will be down more than 20%

Florence, Italy average prices will be down more than 20%



Beyond flights, travelers can expect to save an average of 25% on vacation rentals in the "shoulder season" of September and October. Time to pack those bags.