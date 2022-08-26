These Will Be the Top U.S. Travel Destinations This Fall, According to TripAdvisor

The only way to survive the dipping fall temps is to escape them. According to Travel + Leisure, nearly two-thirds of Americans do just that, and more than 80% of that crew will opt for domestic destinations.

TripAdvisor has rounded up the top spots for your autumn getaways, according to search data compiled by the platform, with entertainment hub Las Vegas at the top of that list.

"Americans' appetite for vacations is not fading with the end of summer. Despite inflation, nearly four out of 10 … Americans still intend to travel as planned this fall, and two-thirds… plan to spend more," TripAdvisor CEO Matt Goldberg told the outlet. "While cities like Las Vegas, New York, and Orlando top US travelers' lists this fall, destinations across Europe and Asia are also beginning to trend year-over-year for many Americans planning their next trip."

New York City and Orlando also topped the list, with Hawaiian cities Honolulu and Maui similarly cracking the top five.

Warm-weathered favorites like Key West and Miami took up space in the top 10, which makes sense, considering weather dictates 40% of travelers' fall plans.