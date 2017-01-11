News

The Top Google Questions About All 50 States Are Pretty Embarrassing

Salem-Witch/Reddit

Most of the US has only a vague understanding of the rest of the country -- hence the absurdity that is the 2016 presidential election. But when Americans want to understand why their fellow states are the way they are, they turn to one place: Bing Google.

That in itself isn't interesting -- but when you see Google autocompletes for what people ask about other states and regions, you get a sense of just how negative geographic stereotypes really are. Redditor Salem-Witch compiled a map of the top three autocomplete queries for the phrase, "Why is [state] so...?" for all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, and a bunch of regions around the US, and it turned up some interesting questions -- and a whole lot of inanity.

For example, the masses want to know why Texas is so big, hot, and cheap -- it's the Domino's pizza of states -- or why the Midwest is boring, humid, and flat. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ The humid thing came up time and again -- easily the most commonly asked question throughout the country. Apparently, nobody paid attention during science class.

If you're viewing on mobile, these maps are gonna be too small to view. But take a gander, and then read through the list, alphabetically by state, and then by region.

Salem-Witch/Reddit

Alabama

Good, poor, hot

Alaska

Expensive, cold, big

Arizona

Hot, racist, conservative

Arkansas

Humid, obese, hot

California

Expensive, hot, dry

Colorado

Fit, cold, healthy

Connecticut

Rich, boring, humid

Delaware

Small, humid, Democratic

Florida

Weird, bad, hot

Georgia

Hot, racist, poor

Hawaii

Expensive, Democratic, diverse

Salem-Witch/Reddit

Idaho

Republican, weird, conservative

Illinois

Broke, flat, Democratic

Indiana

Republican, humid, racist

Iowa

Humid, boring, white

Kansas

Hot, windy, boring

Kentucky

Poor, humid, bad at football

Louisiana

Haunted, hot, different

Maine

White, poor, cold

Maryland

Democratic, ghetto, humid

Massachusetts

Expensive, liberal, Democratic

Salem-Witch/Reddit

Michigan

Sandy, humid, hot

Minnesota

Cold, humid, great

Mississippi

Poor, conservative, fat

Missouri

Humid, hot, Republican

Montana

White, cold, expensive

Nebraska

Humid, flat, windy

Nevada

Dry, empty, dangerous

New Hampshire

Conservative, boring, important

New Jersey

Expensive, trashy, bad

New Mexico

Poor, liberal, weird

Salem-Witch/Reddit

New York

Expensive, popular, dirty

North Carolina

Humid, racist, stupid

North Dakota

Cold, windy, humid

Ohio

Cheap, important to win, humid

Oklahoma

Conservative, Republican, boring

Oregon

Expensive, liberal, good

Pennsylvania

Hilly, boring, liberal

Rhode Island

Small, liberal, corrupt

South Carolina

Important, hot, poor

South Dakota

Windy, humid, boring

Salem-Witch/Reddit

Tennessee

Humid, hot, Republican

Texas

Big, hot, cheap

Utah

Cheap, hot, religious

Vermont

Liberal, white, Democratic

Virginia

Humid, expensive, racist

Washington

Liberal, expensive, rainy

West Virginia

Poor, white, bad

Wisconsin

Humid, drunk, cold

Wyoming

Windy, dry, unpopulated

Google
Salem-Witch/Reddit

East Coast

Cold, humid, populated

Mid-Atlantic/Northeast

Liberal, humid, economically powerful

Midwest

Boring, humid, flat

New England

Liberal, white, haunted

West Coast

Dry, liberal, expensive

The Rocky Mountains

Important, inland, famous

The South

Poor, religious, humid

The Southwest

Dry, hot, no data

Whew. This obviously doesn't include all the Canadian provinces and territories, nor does it include Mexico. But you can look at the maps for yourself -- this article's already turned into a ton of list formatting. Plus, let's be real: you probably only really care about US states and regions.

Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor. Follow him @ryanrcraggs.

