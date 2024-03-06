The Top Concerts Americans Are Traveling Abroad for in 2024

Just when it seemed that Taylor Swift couldn't get any more influential, she embarked on yet another leg of her globe-spanning Eras tour, and is now taking over new parts of the world with her overly relatable ballads and pop hits. That influence has now landed Swift at the top of yet another chart.

According to StubHub, the number of tickets sold to US buyers for international events increased by 80% from 2022, to 2023. The increased ticket sales are for a wide number of events, but some artists were bigger draws than others. Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift is the top artist on StubHub that US buyers were traveling abroad for. Her most popular international shows this year will be in Paris, Amsterdam, and Zurich.

Here are the 10 most popular artists that US ticket buyers are seeing abroad right now:

1. Taylor Swift

2. Coldplay

3. Olivia Rodrigo

4. Bruce Springsteen

5. Adele

6, Rammstein

7. Karol G

8. AC/DC

9. Eric Clapton

10. Metallica

That is a pretty good mix of newer and older acts; For Coldplay, the most popular cities for US fans to travel to are Rome, Athens, and Budapest. For Olivia Rodrigo, Paris, Amsterdam, and Lisbon are the top cities.

Looking for some gig-tripping travel inspiration that’s not directly connected to a specific artist? StubHub also put together a list of the cities that had the most US ticket buyers for events in 2023:

1. Toronto

2. Madrid

3. Montreal

4. Barcelona

5. London

6. Vancouver

7. Amsterdam

8. Rome

9. Frankfurt

10. Tokyo

Some of these cities will be hosting major music festivals this year, where you can get an opportunity to take an international vacation and see several of your favorite artists in just one weekend. For a full list of international music festivals happening in 2024, check out Thrillist's comprehensive guide.