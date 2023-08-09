These Are the Top Labor Day Travel Destinations This Year

For those of you in denial about how we're going to be losing daylight every day for the remainder of 2023—I have worse news: the unofficial end of summer is right around the corner. Labor Day weekend is mere weeks away, and people are planning to seize those final moments of heated freedom with a bit of travel.

According to new data gathered by Chase Travel, these are going to be the top domestic and international travel destinations for the long weekend.

The top 10 domestic destinations:

1. New York, New York

2. San Francisco, California

3. Los Angeles, California

4. Seattle, Washington

5. Chicago, Illinois

6. Boston, Massachusetts

7. Denver, Colorado

8. Washington, DC

9. Las Vegas, Nevada

10. San Diego, California

The top 10 international destinations:

1. London, United Kingdom

2. Rome, Italy

3. Tokyo, Japan

4. Paris, France

5. Athens, Greece

6. Cancun, Mexico

7. Calgary, Canada

8. Seoul, South Korea

9. Barcelona, Spain

10. Dublin, Ireland

Some other useful intel supplied by Chase Travel? The busiest airport days will be Friday, September 1, and Monday, September 4—those will also likely be the priciest travel days too. If you haven’t finalized your plans yet, consider planning a bit around those busy days to save some time and money.