13 Top Olympic Athletes You Should Know Ahead of the Tokyo Games
Here's who to watch—besides the Americans you already know.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to look different than Olympics past. In fact, just this week organizers announced plans to bar all spectators as Japan entered a COVID-19 state of emergency amid a surge of cases. But while the crowd might look a little sparse this year, one thing will remain unchanged: the caliber of athletics.
The globe's largest sporting stage will welcome the latest and greatest stars for a variety of events—including swimming, gymnastics, tennis, basketball, and so many more. And while you're probably tuned in to many of the American athletes (ever heard of a girl called Simone Biles?), there are quite a few other standout stars to keep an eye on.
Here are 15 international athletes to watch during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-PryceSport: Track & Field
Age: 34
Country: Jamaica
34-year-old Fraser-Pryce has already been tapped as one of the greatest sprinters of all time, but the Jamaican six-time gold medalist is heading back to the Games for another shot at the podium. Mommy Rocket as she's been so appropriately nicknamed hasn't slowed down either. She nabbed a personal best in the 200m trials and managed a 10.63-second time to claim her spot in the 100m.
Ariarne TitmusSport: Swimming
Age: 20
Country: Australia
Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus swam the second-fastest women's freestyle in history while competing for her spot at the Olympic trials in June. She's even been dubbed a "warning shot" to superstar Katie Ledecky.
Tom Daley
Sport: Diving
Age: 27
Country: Great Britain
In case you need a little refresher on Tom Daley, he's the hunky British Olympic diver everyone could not shut up about back in 2016. He's also got a lot more going for him than just that charming smile. He's nabbed Olympic bronze medals in both 2012 and 2016, and can also boast a 2017 World Diving Championship title.
Novak DjokovicSport: Tennis
Age: 34
Country: Serbia
World no. 1 Novak Djokovic has established himself as one of the greats—having just tied with tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for number of grand slams. Though Tokyo marks his fourth appearance at the Olympics, Djokovic has yet to snag a gold for Serbia. Could this be the year?
Rory McIlroySport: Golf
Age: 32
Country: Ireland
McIlroy has dominated the PGA tour for much of the last decade, collecting titles at the US Open, British Open, and more. In fact, the Masters is the one and only major tournament the 32-year-old Irishman has yet to win. Despite earning a spot in Rio, McIlroy dropped out due to Zika virus concerns, which means that Tokyo will mark his Olympic debut.
Naomi OsakaSport: Tennis
Age: 23
Country: Japan
Osaka has had quite a month—including some major controversy at the French Open when she refused to take part in post-game news conferences, a couple of brand deals, and a Time Magazine cover. Despite bowing out of Wimbledon, the 23-year-old Japanese-American tennis star has confirmed her upcoming stint at the Olympics, where she'll compete for Japan.
Masahiro TanakaSport: Baseball
Age: 32
Country: Japan
Former Yankee's player Masahiro Tanaka, who returned to Japan's Pacific League this year after seven years with New York, will be a sure-fire force on the mound. His decision to forego an MLB contract for the MLB season was reportedly driven by his desire to compete in the Olympics for his country, since active MLB players can't participate in the Games due to the regular season schedule.
Andre De GrasseSport: Track & Field
Age: 26
Country: Canada
With Usain Bolt and other track & field all-stars out, Andre De Grasse is the only men's medalist from the Rio Games returning to sprint the 100m and 200m in Tokyo.
Laurel HubbardSport: Weightlifting
Age: 43
Country: New Zealand
Laurel Hubbard is not only a serious threat in the over-87 kg (191.8 lbs) category, but is also the first openly transgender competitor to ever compete at the Olympics.
Gabriel Medina
Sport: Surfing
Age: 27
Country: Brazil
ICYMI, Tokyo marks the first-ever Olympics to feature surfing, and two-time World Surf League (WSL) World Champion Gabriel Medina is already a favorite—especially with his acrobatic style and highly technical maneuvers.
Sky BrownSport: Skateboarding
Age: 13
Country: Britain
Skateboarding prodigy Sky Brown will be Britain's youngest summer Olympian in history, but young age aside, Brown's already got an impressive resume with a Dew Tour silver medal and third place at the World Championships in Rio under her belt.
Liu TingtingSport: Gymnastics
Age: 20
Country: China
As current team captain of the Chinese women's national artistic gymnastics team and a favorite on both the balance beam and uneven bars, 20-year-old Tingting will lead China up against the rival US in the team event.
Eliud KipchogeSport: Marathon
Age: 36
Country: Kenya
Kipchoge is known as the greatest marathoner ever: The Olympic champ has topped the podium countless times and managed to nab the world record for the race at 2:01:39, Yahoo Sports reports.
Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the most important questions, like how heavy Olympic medals are, or why this year’s games are still called the 2020 Olympics. We'll explain everything from what ROC means to why athletes are sleeping on cardboard beds, and much, much more.