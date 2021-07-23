13 Top Olympic Athletes You Should Know Ahead of the Tokyo Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are going to look different than Olympics past. In fact, just this week organizers announced plans to bar all spectators as Japan entered a COVID-19 state of emergency amid a surge of cases. But while the crowd might look a little sparse this year, one thing will remain unchanged: the caliber of athletics.

The globe's largest sporting stage will welcome the latest and greatest stars for a variety of events—including swimming, gymnastics, tennis, basketball, and so many more. And while you're probably tuned in to many of the American athletes (ever heard of a girl called Simone Biles?), there are quite a few other standout stars to keep an eye on.

Here are 15 international athletes to watch during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.