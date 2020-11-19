These Were the Top Ordered Foods in 2020, According to DoorDash

Living through a global pandemic means you have an excuse to order in whenever you damn well please. Seek out the small joy, my friends—and if that means pizza for lunch and tacos for dinner, more power to you.

Americans have been collectively embracing the need for comfort food as a coping mechanism for 2020. In fact, according to DoorDash's latest State of Flavor Report—which features data from orders through October 31—chicken fingers and french fries were the top-ordered items of the year with fried chicken sandwiches, mac 'n cheese, chips and guac, and apple pie trailing behind.

"Comfort food made a comeback in a big way in 2020, providing relief and nostalgia during a truly challenging year," vice president of analytics & data science Jessica Lachs told Thrillist via email. "As we saw families hunkering down at home, we saw an increase in orders for classic comfort dishes like fried chicken and mac & cheese and staple comfort desserts like apple pie and hot fudge sundaes."