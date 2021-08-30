Dog Food Has Been Recalled in 7 States Due to Salmonella

It's only been a few weeks since the last recall on dog food shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). On August 26, another recall was announced.

Top Quality Dog Food has recalled its "Beef HVM" one-pound packages due to the potential presence of salmonella and listeria. The contamination was discovered during a state surveillance sample. Fortunately, no illnesses linked to this product have been reported at the time of the recall.

The company's "Beef HVM" dog food was distributed in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, DC. It was sold through mail order and direct delivery. The recalled products were delivered between July 27 and August 2. The one-pound packages are marked with lot number 071521 on the bottom right corner of the label, per the recall.

Salmonella and listeria can not only make animals sick, but there is risk to the humans serving the food as well. It can be transferred from the food to hands or surfaces that touch the food. It's recommended that you wash all surfaces that have come into contact with the food.

The company encourages anyone with the food to throw it away or return it for a refund. Contact information for the company and images of the products are available at the FDA's recall page.