Top Ramen Will Give a 'Chief Noodle Officer' $10K & 50 Years of Free Noodles

Many C-suite execs have years of professional experience and advanced degrees, but at Nissin Foods, where Top Ramen instant noodles were born, you can jump the ranks without ever submitting a resume. To celebrate 50 years of business in the US, Nissin Foods announced Tuesday that it's searching for a new CNO -- that's Chief Noodle Officer, of course -- and if you've ever cooked Top Ramen, you just might qualify.

The Chief Noodle Officer will receive a $10K paycheck, a 50-year supply of Top Ramen, mentorship from the CEO, and a chance to taste new products before the public. If you land the position, you won't even have to lift a finger. But that's a big "if."

Nissin Foods partnered with Top Chef All-Stars L.A. winner Melissa King to find a food innovator who's sitting on a sensational Top Ramen recipe. To apply, share photos of your best Top Ramen creation on Instagram, tagging @OriginalTopRamen and #HowDoYouTopRamen. Then send links to your social media posts and a three- to five-sentence "cover letter" about why you're qualified to represent at-home noodlers everywhere to TopRamenCNO@citizenrelations.com and you're done!