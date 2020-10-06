Top Ramen Will Give a 'Chief Noodle Officer' $10K & 50 Years of Free Noodles
All you have to do is impress a "Top Chef" winner.
Many C-suite execs have years of professional experience and advanced degrees, but at Nissin Foods, where Top Ramen instant noodles were born, you can jump the ranks without ever submitting a resume. To celebrate 50 years of business in the US, Nissin Foods announced Tuesday that it's searching for a new CNO -- that's Chief Noodle Officer, of course -- and if you've ever cooked Top Ramen, you just might qualify.
The Chief Noodle Officer will receive a $10K paycheck, a 50-year supply of Top Ramen, mentorship from the CEO, and a chance to taste new products before the public. If you land the position, you won't even have to lift a finger. But that's a big "if."
Nissin Foods partnered with Top Chef All-Stars L.A. winner Melissa King to find a food innovator who's sitting on a sensational Top Ramen recipe. To apply, share photos of your best Top Ramen creation on Instagram, tagging @OriginalTopRamen and #HowDoYouTopRamen. Then send links to your social media posts and a three- to five-sentence "cover letter" about why you're qualified to represent at-home noodlers everywhere to TopRamenCNO@citizenrelations.com and you're done!
View this post on Instagram
Looking for our very first CHIEF NOODLE OFFICER! To celebrate 50 years of delicious Top Ramen, we’re bringing our first ever Chief Noodle Officer onboard. Celebrity guest judge and Top Chef winner @chefmelissaking will be selecting the best #HowDoYouTopRamen creation to collect a $10K paycheck for tasting noodles and much more! Full entry and prizing info linked in bio. Good luck!
According to Nissin Foods, candidates should:
- Be passionate about springy noodles
- Be enthusiastic about bold flavors
- Be at the top of their ramen game
- Possess strong slurping skills
Once the pool of applicants is finalized, King will use her cooking expertise to help narrow the pack. Top Ramen will feature a handful of impressive submissions across its social media, but only one noodle connoisseur gets the gig.
US citizens 18 and over have until Friday, October 30, to apply.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.