These Are the Top Ski Destinations in the U.S. Right Now

Whether you're shredding gnar down black diamonds or spending the majority of your vacay focused on après ski activities (read: drinking hot toddies by a fire), 30% of you are planning to visit a ski destination this winter—which just so happens to be a 12% spike from last year alone.

Now before you go and book flights to a dud destination, let me fill you in on the top "ski-in/ski-out" towns in the US right now. According to Vacasa's just-published Holiday and Winter Travel Trends report, which analyzes search data, these are the top ski resort towns in the country:



Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Breckenridge, Colorado

Big Sky, Montana

Park City, Utah

Sugar Mountain, North Carolina



Affordability is a big factor for travelers this year too. According to the survey, of those planning to hit the slopes, 44% said they were planning to prioritize destinations by the affordability of ski passes and rentals. Now if you're looking to avoid those crowds on the mountain, you might want to also avoid long weekends. 48% said they were planning to book over holiday weekends this winter.

Travelers aren't waiting until the last minute either. "71% of winter travelers have already booked their holiday travel, winter (non-holiday) trip, or both," the report states. Do with that information what you will.