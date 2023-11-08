Slow Travel Will Be Big in 2024, Here's Where to Do It

We're moving on from the era of "revenge travel" when people were desperate to take trips in order to make up for lost time during the periods of lockdown at the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic. According to a study from Morning Consult, pent-up travel demand is now decreasing—meaning the trend of urgent vacations is over. Travel Lemming, an online travel guide, wants everyone to use this time to embrace a more relaxed approach to traveling in 2024.

The guide released its list of 50 best places to travel in 2024 this week, with a focus on slow travel. Slow travel, for the uninitiated, is a more sustainable way to travel focused on local communities and less mass produced and high volume travel experiences. The list prioritizes more remote destinations and "hidden local gems," in addition to domestic destinations.

"2024 will be the year travelers choose immersive experiences over itineraries packed to the brim," Nate Hake, Travel Lemming's CEO, said in a statement. Our list is filled with destinations perfect for slower experiential trips. For example, the opening of the much-anticipated Mayan Train will allow more travelers to unlock the magic of the Yucatán, one of my favorite underrated travel destinations in the world."

Let's get into this list. In the top 10, there's a great mix of North American, South American, Asian, and European destinations. In the number-one spot is Yucatán, Mexico, which is anticipated to become more popular with travelers in the coming year, with the opening of Maya Train, which will connect the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen by Travel Lemming as the world's best travel destination for 2024," said Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Yucatán's minister of tourism, in a statement. "Yucatán is home to seven Magical Towns, hundreds of haciendas and cenotes, [235 miles] of coastline with calm waters of emerald green and turquoise blue, Chichen Itza, one of the Wonders of the Modern World, and 20 other archaeological sites to visit."

In total, the list includes 15 locations in Europe, seven in Asia, two in South America, two in Oceania, two in Africa, five in North America (outside of the US), and 17 in the United States. You can see the complete list below and learn more about the destinations at TravelLemming.com.

1. Yucatán, Mexico

2. Gizo, Solomon Islands

3. Stavanger, Norway

4. Antigua, Guatemala

5. Memphis, Tennessee

6. Phú Quốc, Vietnam

7. St. John's Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada

8. Kodiak, Alaska

9. Guatapé, Colombia

10. Eureka Springs, Arkansas

11. Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota

12. Tunisia

13. Chiriquí Province, Panama

14. Vashon Island, Washington

15. Manchester, UK

16. Ko Yao Noi, Thailand

17. Ljubljana, Slovenia

18. Taipei, Taiwan

19. Wales (Cymru)

20. Iquitos, Peru

21. Quincy, Massachusetts

22. Tbilisi, Georgia

23. Türkiye

24. Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic

25. Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

26. Genoa, Italy

27. São Miguel Island, Azores, Portugal

28. Essaouira, Morocco

29. Jacksonville, Florida

30. Northern Sumatra, Indonesia

31. Ranthambore National Park, India

32. Biarritz, France

33. Spring Green, Wisconsin

34. Sintra, Portugal

35. Cuenca, Spain

36. Maunabo, Puerto Rico

37. Marseille, France

38. Frisco, Texas

39. Mount Cotton, Queensland, Australia

40. Inverness, Scotland

41. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

42. Bisbee, Arizona

43. Townsend, Tennessee

44. Klamath Falls, Oregon

45. Oviedo, Spain

46. Sant'Agnello, Italy

47. Hoboken, New Jersey

48. Jenner, California

49. Yabucoa, Puerto Rico

50. Takayama, Japan