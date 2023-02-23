These Are the Top 2023 Spring Break Destinations, According to Google

Spring break 2023 is only a few weeks away for most of us. Whether you’re a freshman in college, a parent of three, or one of the child-free millennials eager to break the monotony of the 40/60/80-hour workweek, you are probably fantasizing about jetting off to a wondrously warm and tropical destination.

As departure day draws nearer, any unplanned trips might seem less likely to become reality. Fortunately, the folks over at Google have blessed us with some crucial insight on how to make sure your trip goes smoothly. For starters, whether you are trying to avoid crowds or join them, these are the top trending flight destinations according to Google Flights.

1. San Juan, Puerto Rico

2. New Orleans, Louisiana

3. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

4. Montego Bay, Jamaica

5. Fort Myers, Florida

6. Rome, Italy

7. San José del Cabo, Mexico

8. Charleston, South Carolina

9. Key West, Florida

10. Las Vegas, Nevada

When to book your trip

Additionally, if you do want to take a spring break getaway you should book your flights and hotels as soon as possible to make sure that you can maximize savings. In fact, if you know of a way to time travel, I would advise traveling back in time by two weeks and make your bookings in the past. According to Google, in 2022 the average prices for trips were lowest 54 days before departure.

Not looking forward to being on a crowded beach or tourist-filled city? To explore less popular and potentially cheaper destinations, Google Flights' explore feature can help you find a destination based on budget, the length of your trip, and your preferred region. Then, you can keep using the Flights feature to find where to stay, what to do, and other essential information. It's the lazy trip planner's best friend, and a lovely tool for the Type A minute-to-minute itinerary planner (me).

How to travel for cheaper

Still struggling to make your trip affordable this late in the game? Courtney Alev, Credit Karma's consumer financial advocate, has some tips on saving money too. First, make a realistic budget that accounts for all of the big costs: accommodations, transportation, food, and entertainment. And realistic means knowing yourself and the depths of your wallet. For instance, I have caviar taste but fried shrimp money. One way to keep your spending at the crossroads of your taste and your budget is to rank what is most important to you on your trip.

"This list will help you visualize where you should allocate your budget and will help you prioritize your spending," Alev explained to Thrillist. "This way you set expectations with yourself and your wallet going into the vacation, and avoid overspending in multiple categories."

Finally, the age-old adage: make your money work for you by taking advantage of benefits like rewards, discounts, or miles that might be offered by credit cards you use.

"If you're using a credit card, make sure it's doing you a favor," Alev shared with Thrillist. "As you prepare to travel, do a quick check-in on the credit cards you're using for everyday spending. Do some homework to see if there's a credit card out there that can help sweeten your vacation."

So, while I can't plan and pay for your spring break trip entirely, I hope this is a great starting point.