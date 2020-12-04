These Are the Top TikTok Food Trends of 2020

Quarantine and TikTok were a perfect storm for getting us off the Postmates app and into the kitchen—a little more often, at the very least. We frothed coffee, baked way too much banana bread, and made chocolate from scratch.

Now that 2020 is finally coming to a close (I think we can all collectively sigh out of relief), the video sharing platform is rounding up some of our favorite food adventures on the app.

"It's been our honor to watch these videos and creators grow and share what have become iconic, sometimes even life-changing, moments of 2020," interrim head of TikTok Vanessa Pappas wrote in a blog post. "TikTok is here to bring joy, and with the year we've experienced, I'm thrilled to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the myriad of ways the TikTok community helped us come together, bridge divides, and find both lightness and poignancy when we needed it most."