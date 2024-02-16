The Places That Avid Travelers Instantly Fell in Love With

Right before Valentine's Day (cheeky, isn't it?) a Reddit user prompted travelers to share the destinations where they experienced love at first sight on the subreddit r/Travel. "Where was the last place you traveled that you fell absolutely in love with?" they asked. Soon after, destination-bound love was everywhere.

Maybe it's your grandma's house, maybe it's a vacation rental you'd always go to when you were little, or maybe it's a destination so beautiful and captivating that, upon seeing it for the first time, it completely swept you off your feet . If none of these apply to you, do not worry—the internet is here to give you some travel destination inspiration that is worthy of falling in love with.

It's still Valentine's Day week, and as such, it is only fair that we celebrate love from a travel perspective as well. Maybe you haven't fallen in love with a person yet—but what about a place ?

The top comment, which received the highest number of upvotes (or likes, in Reddit lingo), sings a serenade to the gorgeous Scotland. "Scotland," it reads. "I felt at home there in a way I haven't felt in decades." Many people agreed with the strong sentiment, and one of them added that it was Edinburgh's "dramatic mountains" that provided that comforting and familiar feeling.

The runner-up in this incredibly informal survey was the country of Spain—and more specifically, the beautiful town of Seville. "Spain in general, but specifically Seville," said the commenter. "Really pretty city, and the atmosphere was just really relaxed and fun the whole time." According to other comments, Seville is a paradox worth falling in love with—it is very chill, but it is also very lively. It's like a small town with a big city heart, if you will. And as Celine Dion once put it, love can move mountains—so much so that one Redditor loved it so much that they moved there. “​"This happened to me and 6 months later I was living there," they wrote. "It was a joy."

But you don't have to travel to Europe to fall in love with a place. You can head to Mexico, instead. The third most-liked comment, in fact, makes the case for one specific Mexican location. "Mexico City," it reads. "Went with zero expectations, couldn't believe how cheap everything was and how beautiful the city is."

And if you really want to stay in the US, Redditors will tell you to head over to Rocky Mountain National Park—that will surely take your breath (and your heart) away.