These Are the Top Travel Destinations of 2023, According to Nat Geo

As the world opens up, there is no limit to the list of destinations that you can travel to. Rather, an abundance of options means that making a choice is more difficult. To help you make a decision, National Geographic has released its 2023 list of top travel destinations. The list is divided into five categories, and this year, it focuses on respecting people and cultures, as well as land and its conservation, according to CNN.

"Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this list," Amy Alipio, senior editor for National Geographic Travel, told CNN.

Below are the 25 destinations, sorted into the categories of Community, Nature, Culture, Family, and Adventure. Some locations are as specific as cities or parks, while others are generalized to the nation.

CULTURE

Appian Way, Italy

Busan, South Korea

Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China

Egypt

Charleston, South Carolina

NATURE

Scottish Highlands

Botswana

Slovenia

Big Bend National Park, Texas

Azores

ADVENTURE

New Zealand

Choquequirao, Peru

Utah

Austrian Alps

Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico

COMMUNITY

Dodecanese Islands, Greece

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Alberta, Canada

Laos

Ghana

FAMILY

Trinidad & Tobago

San Francisco Crosstown Trail, California

Colombia

Manchester, United Kingdom

Switzerland

Check out more detailed information about National Geographic's Best of the World List for 2023 at Nat Geo's website. And then, check out Thrillist's ongoing updates about flight deals, to make sure you can get the best price for your 2023 adventures.