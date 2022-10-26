These Are the Top Travel Destinations of 2023, According to Nat Geo
Depending on what you are looking for on a trip, there's a destination for almost anything.
As the world opens up, there is no limit to the list of destinations that you can travel to. Rather, an abundance of options means that making a choice is more difficult. To help you make a decision, National Geographic has released its 2023 list of top travel destinations. The list is divided into five categories, and this year, it focuses on respecting people and cultures, as well as land and its conservation, according to CNN.
"Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this list," Amy Alipio, senior editor for National Geographic Travel, told CNN.
Below are the 25 destinations, sorted into the categories of Community, Nature, Culture, Family, and Adventure. Some locations are as specific as cities or parks, while others are generalized to the nation.
CULTURE
Appian Way, Italy
Busan, South Korea
Longmen Grottoes, Henan Province, China
Egypt
Charleston, South Carolina
NATURE
Scottish Highlands
Botswana
Slovenia
Big Bend National Park, Texas
Azores
ADVENTURE
New Zealand
Choquequirao, Peru
Utah
Austrian Alps
Revillagigedo National Park, Mexico
COMMUNITY
Dodecanese Islands, Greece
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Alberta, Canada
Laos
Ghana
FAMILY
Trinidad & Tobago
San Francisco Crosstown Trail, California
Colombia
Manchester, United Kingdom
Switzerland
Check out more detailed information about National Geographic's Best of the World List for 2023 at Nat Geo's website. And then, check out Thrillist's ongoing updates about flight deals, to make sure you can get the best price for your 2023 adventures.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.