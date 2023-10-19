The Top Trending Destinations for This Winter Named by Airbnb
The platform has identified the most popular destinations for both US and global travelers.
Airbnb has revealed its most popular travel destinations for winter 2024, and the mix of locations includes everything from warm beaches to snowy mountain towns. A couple of the big international destinations include Osaka, Japan and São Paulo, Brazil. These top spots were determined by worldwide searches between January 1 and September 15, 2023, for this year's winter and holiday travel.
These are places Airbnb users have their eyes on the most, according to the platform's data:
- Osaka, Japan
- Hong Kong, China
- Québec City, Canada
- Taipei, Taiwan
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Hanover, Germany
- Wānaka, New Zealand
- São Paulo, Brazil
- Muang Pattaya, Thailand
- Tokyo, Japan
You can see these preferences also play out in some of the most-wishlisted Airbnbs for this winter; like this apartment in Naniwa Ward, Osaka, Japan or this cottage in Lake Hawea, Wanaka, New Zealand.
A trend from US-based Airbnb users is the search for a warm and sunny beach to ride out the colder weather. These are the trending warm weather destinations for winter 2024:
- Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- San Salvador, El Salvador
- Oaxaca, Mexico
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Havana, Cuba
- La Fortuna, Costa Rica
- Nassau, The Bahamas
- Cali, Colombia
- Culebra, Puerto Rico
- São Paulo, Brazil
You’ll notice that these spots are a bit outside of the box compared to some of the popular and more well-known beach spots. This also serves as great inspiration for destinations that won't be overcrowded with tourists and all-inclusive resort types.
Outside of specific destinations, there are also a slew of key features that are popular with winter vacationers, based on 2023 booking data for US guests. People are really looking for some mix of the following:
- Amazing pools
- Beach
- Tropical
- National parks
- Iconic cities
- Amazing views
- Golfing
- Cabins
- Countryside
- Surfing
If you didn't have any ideas for your winter getaway before, you have plenty of inspiration now!
