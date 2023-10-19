The Top Trending Destinations for This Winter Named by Airbnb

Airbnb has revealed its most popular travel destinations for winter 2024, and the mix of locations includes everything from warm beaches to snowy mountain towns. A couple of the big international destinations include Osaka, Japan and São Paulo, Brazil. These top spots were determined by worldwide searches between January 1 and September 15, 2023, for this year's winter and holiday travel.

These are places Airbnb users have their eyes on the most, according to the platform's data:

Osaka, Japan

Hong Kong, China

Québec City, Canada

Taipei, Taiwan

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Hanover, Germany

Wānaka, New Zealand

São Paulo, Brazil

Muang Pattaya, Thailand

Tokyo, Japan



You can see these preferences also play out in some of the most-wishlisted Airbnbs for this winter; like this apartment in Naniwa Ward, Osaka, Japan or this cottage in Lake Hawea, Wanaka, New Zealand.

A trend from US-based Airbnb users is the search for a warm and sunny beach to ride out the colder weather. These are the trending warm weather destinations for winter 2024:

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

San Salvador, El Salvador

Oaxaca, Mexico

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Havana, Cuba

La Fortuna, Costa Rica

Nassau, The Bahamas

Cali, Colombia

Culebra, Puerto Rico

São Paulo, Brazil



You’ll notice that these spots are a bit outside of the box compared to some of the popular and more well-known beach spots. This also serves as great inspiration for destinations that won't be overcrowded with tourists and all-inclusive resort types.

Outside of specific destinations, there are also a slew of key features that are popular with winter vacationers, based on 2023 booking data for US guests. People are really looking for some mix of the following:

Amazing pools

Beach

Tropical

National parks

Iconic cities

Amazing views

Golfing

Cabins

Countryside

Surfing



If you didn't have any ideas for your winter getaway before, you have plenty of inspiration now!