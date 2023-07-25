These Are the Top Travel Experiences for Thrillseekers, According to Viator

Viator's 2023 Experience Awards are out, and all of the rankings are based on user reviews. You can explore the results of the awards by region and by activity—there's top rankings for attractions on the water, food-based activities, drinking activities, top new activities, and most exciting: activities for travelers seeking an adrenaline rush.

Based on thousands upon thousands of user reviews, the top thrill-seeking activities were ranked, broken down by region. You can check out the top experiences below:

Top 10 US Adrenaline Rush Experiences

1. Hell's Revenge 4x4 Off-Roading Tour from Moab

2. Koloa Zipline in Kauai

3. Peek-A-Boo Slot Canyon UTV Adventure (Private)

4. Award Winning UTV Slot Canyon Tour

5. Big Island Zipline Over KoleKole Falls

6. Extreme RZR Tour of Hidden Valley and Primm from Las Vegas

7. Big Island Zipline Adventure

8. Moab's Most Wanted You-Drive ATV/UTV Adventure!

9. Pikes Peak Jeep Tour

10. 8 Lines Jungle Zipline Tour on Maui - Eco Tour

Top 10 Canada Adrenaline Rush Experiences

1. Zipline Adventure in Whistler

2. Athabasca Canyon Run Family Rafting: Class II Plus Rapids

3. Rafting on Athabasca River Mile 5 in Jasper

4. Athabasca River Mile 5

5. Mont Tremblant Guided Zipline Tour

6. Whistler Superfly Ziplines

7. Private Sunset Safari in Banff

8. Summer Bobsleigh

9. Montreal Zipline Adventure

10. Canyoning - Heart Creek Canyon

Top 10 Europe Adrenaline Junkie Experiences

1. 4x4 Porto Mountain Excursion

2. Tandem Paragliding Flight in South Tenerife

3. Half Day Tour with Jeep Safari in the Algarve Mountains

4. 2hr Twin Peaks ATV Adventure from Reykjavik

5. Epic Fagradalsfjall Volcano Hike - Private Tour at your own pace

6. Mt. Etna and Taormina village full day tour from Catania

7. Sunset Zipline Dubrovnik Experience

8. Quad Biking - Sete Cidades from North Coast (Half Day)

9. 900-Meter Ziplining in Dubrovnik

10. ATV-Quad Santorini Experience Tour

You can check out the complete rankings over at Viator.com.