The Top #EuropeanSummer Travel Destinations on TikTok Right Now

The results of the #EuropeanSummer trend are rolling in, and which destination won out as the most popular can be measured in any number of ways—which spot had the most visitors? The most influencers? But for us, it's easiest to go back to where the trend originated—TikTok—and see which location garnered the most buzz.

A recent close read of TikTok data determined that of the videos that used the hashtag #EuropeanSummer featured a particular set of destinations the most often. These are the five most sought-after destinations in Europe right now, according to TikTok:

1. Italy

2. Greece

3. France

4. Spain

5. Czech Republic

The research, done by OnlineGambling.ca, determined that videos shared with the hashtag #AmalfiCoast has garnered over one billion views. The Italian destination has been in the headlines plenty this summer, as crowds of tourists have driven up prices and lead to quite a bit of overcrowding.

And if it was a metric of where influencers have been spotted most, it would likely still be Italy and Greece in those top spots. For just one example, Victoria Paris—who has 1.8 million TikTok followers—has been in both Italy and Greece this week, posting from Positano and Paros, launching the kind of trip inspiration and vacation envy tourism boards around the world could only dream of generating.