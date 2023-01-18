Cuba Was Just Named the World's Top Trending Travel Destination of 2023

Regardless of what is on your 2023 vision board, I'm betting you wouldn’t turn down the chance to have an amazing vacation this year. It's an involved process that requires planning, money, and patience. But even with all of those details to handle, the amount you'll enjoy the experience sometimes depends on picking the right place to go. Fortunately, Tripadvisor exists and they've got you covered for the top places to go with its just-announced Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards.

The winners of this list were determined by actual travelers and their feedback on the Tripadvisor website. That's millions of real experiences forming these suggestions, not an AI-generated ranking or a single travel expert making recommendations.

"We saw a resurgence of travel demand in 2022, and the outlook for this year is bright," said Sarah Firshein, the Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor, in a statement. "Cities like Paris and London, which may have taken a backseat to less populous destinations throughout the pandemic, are back on travelers' minds, while places like Alaska and Cuba are also piquing a lot of interest."

These are the 2023 top trending travel destinations with the most year-over-year growth in traveler interest, according to Tripadvisor:

Cuba

Hoi An, Vietnam

Mauritius

Siem Reap, Cambodia

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Grand Cayman, Caribbean

Fes, Morocco

Baku, Azerbaijan

Kathmandu, Nepal

Krakow, Poland



Don’t have a passport yet? Don't worry. Tripadvisor also has a list of the top trending travel destinations within the US.

Juneau, Alaska

Page, Arizona

Salem, Massachusetts

Sonoma, California

Tierra Verde, Florida

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

San Juan Island, Washington

Camden, Maine

Galena, Illinois

Whitefish, Montana



If you want even more inspiration you can head to Tripadvisor's full list of recommendations for 2023, which includes can't-miss activities and a breakdown of the best trips to go on depending on your interests.