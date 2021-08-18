This Map from Google Reveals the Top Zucchini Recipe in Every State

Summer is winding down, but at-home gardeners are still relishing in their crops. Especially those green-thumbed folks who decided to grow zucchinis. It's peak season for the green vegetables, which means wannabe farmers are looking for creative ways to use them. Zucchini is pretty versatile and everyone's got a preferred way to cook them—some of which may be influenced by where you are in the country, according to this map from Google.

Those who are drowning in zucchini are turning to the internet to find creative ways to cook up their squash, whether it's as a side, for dinner, or a dessert. According to Google's data, a majority of those looking up zucchini recipes in the United States are interested in baking the perfect zucchini bread. Some, however, are searching for healthier alternatives, like zucchini boats and roasted zucchini recipes, according to a spokesperson for the company.