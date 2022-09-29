Topo Chico Canned Cocktails Are Coming to Shelves Near You

Following the success of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Molson Coors has announced another partnership with The Coca-Cola Company to launch a new line of canned cocktails featuring the popular seltzer. This time, Topo Chico Spirited will be made with real spirits, including premium tequila from Jalisco.

"Taking inspiration from the popular cocktails made in bars and restaurants today, Topo Chico Spirited will bring something completely different to our aisle," said David Coors, Molson Coors’ vice president of next generation beverages, in a press release shared with Thrillist. "We believe Topo Chico Spirited will shake up the canned cocktail space with unparalleled flavors and a legacy rooted in the iconic 125-year-old master-brand."

In 2023, the new canned cocktails will be available in three varieties and be released in a selected number of states. Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, Maine, Virginia, and Washington, DC are the markets where the new beverage will be first available.