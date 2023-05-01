Get a Free $15,000 Mexican Culinary Vacation for You and a Friend
You can enter to win the epic prize by May 9.
May is here and summer is right around the corner, which also means Cinco de Mayo celebrations are also just about to pop off.
In celebration of the day, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer just announced a new contest with a massive grand prize. The brand wants to send one winner and the guest of their choosing on a six-night culinary trip "to where Cinco de Mayo first began," the site of the May 5, 1862 Battle of Puebla. The trip will include three nights each in Puebla, Mexico and Mexico City to enjoy a long list of truly immersive, food-focused experiences including:
- Two private chef dinners
- Sampling tacos in traditional taquerias in the neighborhoods of San Rafael, Anzures, La Roma, and La Condesa
- Private hot air balloon tour of Teotihuacán pyramids
- Talavera pottery workshop and tour
- Private tour of the Paso de Cortes mountain pass with a traditional lunch
- Private chinampas "floating garden" experience in Xochimilco and Casa Azul with a traditional lunch
For a chance to win the sweepstakes, you must be at least 21 years old and a US resident. You can enter to win at this website between between May 2 and May 9.
While you're waiting to see if you win this contest, you might get hungry for something to eat. As part of its Cinco celebration, the brand is also sharing two recipes developed with celebrity chef and author Rick Martinez using two different Topo Chico Hard Seltzer flavors. The two recipes—pollo al pastor and fried esquites—are also available on the contest's website above.
