Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Will Be Available Nationwide & Is Adding Margarita Seltzers

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer was largely considered a success when it finally hit shelves in a limited area this year. There was a lot of hype and a lot of love when it first arrived to take on White Claw.

The mineral water turned hard seltzer company is now rolling out more flavors and promising greater availability. It has just announced its second variety pack and its first full flavor extension since its release in the spring. There will soon be a Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer variety pack, which will include Strawberry Hibiscus, Tropical Pineapple, Prickly Pear, and Signature Margarita. That pack will be available in early 2022, according to the company.

All of the new flavors are twists on a margarita flavor. The Signature Margarita appears to be the control among the other flavors, promising to capture "the complexity of a real margarita with lime, salt, and tequila notes and lightly sweetened with agave."

You're going to have to wait a bit, though, since it's not going to hit stores until an unspecified date in 2022. (The company did not respond to a request for more details.) Additionally, Topo Chico says it will expand distribution from its current regional availability to all 50 states in January 2022. No one has to miss out anymore. Everyone will finally be able to grab a boozy can of Topo Chico.