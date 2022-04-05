Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzers Have Arrived

A lot of hard seltzers came out in 2021. (That does not mean "a bunch." It means an utter deluge.) Yet, somehow, Topo Chico managed to stand out amid the monolithic crowd.

The world of hard seltzer is not for those who can leave good enough alone. So, like any good hard seltzer purveyor, Topo Chico has to sling some new flavors. The hard seltzer inspired by the mineral water is making margarita-themed hard seltzers to mix things up this spring. The Molson-Coors announcement calls them a "fizzy take on a classic margarita."

The Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzers will be exclusively available in a variety pack featuring four flavors: Signature Margarita, Tropical Pineapple, Strawberry Hibiscus, and Prickly Pear. You're getting a slight turn on familiar hard seltzer flavors with added notes of lime, salt, and tequila in each.

Though, the new flavors veer from what made Topo Chico Hard Seltzers successful in some ways. That original line had a strong connection to the mineral water with flavors that weren't overly sweet and weren't so strong as to steer it away from feeling like a light, refreshing drink. The Margarita Hard Seltzers have a much sweeter profile and feel less connected to the original mineral water.

If you can't get enough Topo Chico in your life, its Margarita Hard Seltzer, which lands at a 4.5% ABV, is out there on shelves now. You know, in the part of the store that used to house something else but probably has to be labeled as the hard seltzer section now.