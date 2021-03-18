Topo Chico’s New Hard Seltzer Will Finally Hit Shelves This Month

When we first learned of Topo Chico’s Hard Seltzer there were approximately one million fewer competitors on the market and it seemed like 2021 would never arrive. But, spoiler alert, it has.

Molson Coors Beverage company announced Thursday that Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will hit stores on March 29.

"We are seeing incredible excitement for the launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer with drinkers and retailers alike," Matt Escalante, Molson Coors’ senior director of seltzers, said in the announcement. "Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is a modern take on refreshment that brings entirely new character to the red-hot seltzer category."

The new line comes in tangy lemon lime, exotic pineapple, strawberry guava, and tropical mango varieties, each with 4.7% alcohol by volume. Its availability is somewhat narrow for now, limited to nine states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas) and six metro areas (Boston, Chicago, New York City, Northern New Jersey, Seattle/Vancouver, Washington, and Washington D.C.). Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be sold in single cans and variety packs.