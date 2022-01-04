Topo Chico Is Unleashing Its Own Ranch Water

Hard seltzers don't look like they're going away anytime soon, but in some ways, 2021 looks like it was the last year of fizzy stuff's explosive growth. At least, that's true for "traditional" hard seltzers. There are already variations hitting shelves that step away from the sort of La Croix + alcohol formula.

Topo Chico, which may have made the biggest splash in hard seltzer last year, is starting the new year with a big announcement. It's releasing its own Ranch Water. The Topo Chico and tequila combo was one of the trendiest cocktails around the US last year. Topo Chico's version is still being labeled a hard seltzer, so it's not quite the ranch water as you might make at home. But any ranch water purest will tell you, it's not truly a ranch water unless it has Topo Chico.

You'll be able to find the new Ranch Water in a 12-pack of 12-ounce skinny cans. (No glass bottles for this release.) They'll carry a 4.7% ABV. Though, like the launch of Topo Chico's hard seltzer last year, it'll only be available regionally. It'll be a year-round release in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. It'll start showing up on shelves at some point mid-month.

There are a lot of big companies in on hard seltzer still, and they're undoubtedly looking for ways to grab an increased share of the hard seltzer market. The lines are getting blurry, but ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails and seltzers that are RTDs in all but name—like this Ranch Water Hard Seltzer—might be part of what grabs the attention of drinkers looking for something new in 2022.