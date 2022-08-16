Topo Chico Will Bring a Private Bartender to Your House & Cater Your Entire Party
If your mixologist skills begin and end at cracking open a Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, the brand wants to send you an actual bartender to whip up cocktails at your next party.
The sparkling water brand is promoting its presence on Drizly with a sweepstakes that gets you a lot more than just a 12-pack. Between now and August 28 at 11:59 CT, you can enter the contest by texting "RASPADO" to 49375 or logging onto TCHSRaspado.com and dropping your details.
One lucky winner will snag a private bartender for them and 29 friends along with a $500 UberEats gift card to cater the shindig and a fully-stocked bar cart.
Of course, since we can't all be winners, Topo Chico is also dropping its fan-favorite raspado recipes. All you need is the brand's hard seltzer variety pack, which comes with Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango, and Exotic Pineapple, with frozen fruits, Tajin, Chamoy, and tamarind.
"With Topo Chico Hard Seltzer available through Drizly, it couldn't be any easier to refresh your beverage selection this summer with a raspado made with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer," Senior Marketing Manager of eCommerce at Molson Coors Stephanie Spesia said in a press release. "Hard Seltzers are an important segment on Drizly, making up over 20% of beer sales. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is a top three hard seltzer brand on the platform and continues to gain momentum, so we're excited about the raspado partnership, reaching more at-home drinkers through the app."
