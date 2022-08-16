Topo Chico Will Bring a Private Bartender to Your House & Cater Your Entire Party

If your mixologist skills begin and end at cracking open a Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, the brand wants to send you an actual bartender to whip up cocktails at your next party.

The sparkling water brand is promoting its presence on Drizly with a sweepstakes that gets you a lot more than just a 12-pack. Between now and August 28 at 11:59 CT, you can enter the contest by texting "RASPADO" to 49375 or logging onto TCHSRaspado.com and dropping your details.

One lucky winner will snag a private bartender for them and 29 friends along with a $500 UberEats gift card to cater the shindig and a fully-stocked bar cart.