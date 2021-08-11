Here's Your Chance to Win 15 Years of Free Tacos and a Trip to Austin

Torchy's Tacos, a beloved Austin-based eatery, is celebrating 15 years of service by giving away free merchandise and, of course, free tacos.

"These past 15 years have been damn good to us, and we are beyond grateful for the love and support we've received from our loyal guests over the years," Mike Rypka, Torchy's Tacos founder, said in a press release. "To our earliest guests who took a chance on Torchy's and lined up at the trailer in Austin, to the newest Taco Junkies joining us as we grow, it's our great honor to serve you—and we want to thank and celebrate you for our birthday. Let's get the party started!"

The taco joint is honoring the occasion with its "15 Damn Good Giveaways." Freebies include exclusive Torchy's swag, a chance to win a Taco Truck or catered taco party, and one year of free tacos for five lucky winners. What's more, the eatery is upping the ante by giving one winner 15 years of free tacos and another a chance to win a VIP trip for two to Austin to visit the Torchy's brand Innovation Kitchen and chow down on some good old fashioned Tex-Mex.

In addition to the giveaway, Torchy's has announced that it's rolling out a celebratory taco and drink of the month. The chain is bringing back the fan-favorite Tipsy Chick as the taco of the month, which features grilled and marinated chicken breast, spinach, grilled corn, green chiles, and cheddar cheese with chipotle sauce on a flour tortilla. Customers can pair it with the Magic Dragon, a drink made with Camarena Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, homemade sweet and sour, and flavored with dragon fruit.

Torchy's will also introduce a rewards program. The Taco Junkies Rewards Club offers the opportunity for loyal customers to rack up points and cash them in for exclusive prizes. Torchy's fans can sign up here. Those who pre-enroll now through August 31 will be automatically entered into Torchy's 15 Damn Good Giveaways.