Here's How to Win Free Queso for Life

Torchy's Tacos kicked off 2022 with a new rewards program, the Taco Junkies Rewards Club. To celebrate the launch, Torchy's offers members an opportunity to win free queso for life via the Body By Queso Sweepstakes.

Every year, millions of folks resolve to eat healthier, but what if instead, you decided to eat more tacos and queso? The Taco Junkies Rewards Club is not just any rewards program. It's a one-of-a-kind loyalty program where customers are surprised with offers, access to insider experiences, and the opportunity to win all the queso they could ever want.

The best part? You don't have to do anything but get Torchy's at least once this month. Fans enrolled in the Taco Junkies Rewards Club can make one purchase in January and be automatically entered to win one of the 2,022 prizes Torchy's is giving away, from free tacos to queso for life and Body by Queso swag. Only one winner will be chosen to win free queso for life, but everyone else has a good shot of getting something.

"At Torchy's, we love our fans as much as they love our tacos and queso! With our new Taco Junkies Rewards Club, we're able to celebrate and thank our die-hard fans with surprise rewards like free birthday queso and other treats from the menu, to insider Torchy's experiences like VIP taco tastings, members' only merch, and more, just for ordering your Torchy's favorite," Mike Rypka, founder and CEO at Torchy's Tacos, said in a statement. "With our loyalty program kicking off in the new year, we figured it was a perfect opportunity to encourage fans to listen to the devil on their shoulders and poke fun at all of us who only hit the gym in January. So here's to a resolution we can all keep: enjoying delicious tacos and queso while earning Damn Good rewards! Happy New Year, Taco Junkies!"

Here's what exactly is up for grabs:

1,500 Free Tacos of the Month

500 limited-edition "Body By Queso" t-shirts

21 "Body by Queso" swag packs (hoodie, t-shirt, joggers, water bottle, and gym bag)

Queso for Life

While you wait to find out if you won, you can head to Torchysmerch.com and buy yourself a little something to hold you over. You can also pop into Torchy's Tacos any time and snag your go-to order. Rewards members will collect points for each order and will be treated to rewards as they go. The more points you collect, the higher your Rewards status.