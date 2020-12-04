News Customers Bought All of This Bar's Beer to Help Keep it in Business You gotta do what you gotta do.

shutterstock

Your favorite businesses are struggling. Local haunts, once bustling, are being forced to shut their doors for good. There are ways to help, of course. Your takeout orders, for example, are more important than ever and restaurants are getting creative about ways to make money. Take this Toronto Bar, Swan Dive, which was struggling to keep the lights on due to the pandemic, according to a report by CNN. Forced to temporarily shut the doors, owner Abra Shiner turned to her loyal customer base for help. “We were blowing through our savings and I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to pay rent towards the end of the month,” Shiner said. “So, I wrote on Facebook asking people to come buy the beer we had in our stock room… and it worked. The post went viral.”

The post had more than 20,000 eyes on it in a matter of days and local customers turned out to save the day. Swan Dive regulars, people who hadn’t been there in ages, and people who just wanted to do some good showed up to buy out the bar. “People just started coming out of the woodwork, some people we hadn’t seen in years,” Shiner told CNN. She added, “Our community completely saved us.” The Swan Dive carried about 35 different craft beers. The bar usually has two or three cases of each in stock. According to Shiner, she was able to sell off more than 90 cases of beer. In the end, she was left with only two in her stock room. Money from the beer sales, along with a federal rent subsidy offered by Canada’s government, will get the bar through until March 2021. At that time, Shiner said, she’ll be able to open her doors again as normal. At least, she hopes so. As the holidays approach, remember your local favorites. Buy gift cards, goods, and whatever else you’re after from them. You never know how much those sales could matter.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.