An Unlikely City in Mexico, a Perfect Eclipse View, and 100,000 Hopeful Tourists
Torreón will be in totality for nearly four and a half minutes. Plans have been in the works for years.
On its surface, Torreón doesn’t seem like it would be the kind of city considered one of the hottest international tourist destinations of the year. The largely industrial city, surrounded by deserts, sits in the southwestern corner of Coahuila, Mexico. The ninth largest metropolitan area in the country, Torreón is situated in a vast and arid valley of low buildings, peppered with hints of greenery. Most visitors to the city are business travelers, and the Christ of the Naos—the second largest statue of Jesus in the world—is often listed as its top attraction.
But on April 8, 2024, tens of thousands of people will flock to Torreón for the total solar eclipse. Torreón is ideally located on the path of totality; the metropolis will experience one of the longest views of the 2024 eclipse in the world at four minutes and 27 seconds of totality and it has some of the best odds for clear skies.
“Torreón has 360 clear days in the year,” Planetarium Torreón director Eduardo Hernandez told Thrillist. “The people here have a very intimate relationship with the sun.”
That intimate relationship will soon extend to an estimated 100,000 people from every corner of the planet. More than 3,000 hotel rooms have been booked out for the last few years for the dates of eclipse, and campgrounds, Airbnbs, and other home rentals in the area have seen similar interest. UK-based tour agency Astro Trails told Thrillist they plan on guiding at least 700 people to an agricultural school just north of Torreón, and they have been completely booked out since December 2023.
The absolute best spot
Torreón’s ideal placement was part of what attracted Exploratorium, a public learning laboratory from California, to base one of its two eclipse live streams in the city. According to Isabel Hawkins, senior scientist at Exploratorium and a highly decorated educator and astronomer, its geography and climate were only part of the appeal for choosing Torreón.
“Torreón is the place that promises the clearest skies and they're on the center of the path of totality, both in width and length, just about,” Hawkins explained. “And so it promises the longer eclipse of the full four minutes of totality. Then there are other considerations such as partnerships, local support, collaborative opportunities, both scientifically and culturally. And Torreón had it all.”
What really made the city a shoe-in as a host site was the level of planning and preparation the city had already done for the event. Plus, Planetarium Torreón is equipped with two excellent telescopes for a livestream.
An eclipse for all
Hernandez is the mastermind behind Torreón’s transformation from a commerce hub to a top destination for solar tourism in 2024. The planetarium director’s involvement can be traced back to July 11, 1991, when a group of amateur astronomers showed Hernandez an eclipse for the first time. “It charted my trajectory,” Hernandez said.
Ever since that 1991 event, he has seen the eclipse as “a catalyst for raising interest in scientific careers and STEM.” But even more importantly, “it's a way for us to connect with the cosmos.”
Planetarium Torreón’s planning for April 8 began after the last North American eclipse, in 2017, and involved establishing more than 200 safe observation centers throughout the city to accommodate half a million people. In the park where Planetarium Torreón is located, Hernandez and his team have prepared for 35,000 people to fill the greenspace on the day-of.
Hernandez and other local astronomers have also trained more than 3,000 local teachers, firefighters, and healthcare workers to educate the public about the eclipse and how to safely view it. “The program for the public is to take the eclipse for themselves, to make it accessible to them,” Hernandez said. And for tourists and locals alike, he hopes this will be more than just a one-time spectacle.“This is hopefully going to be an impetus for people to continue to be interested in science and astronomy in particular.”
Of the 3,000 people trained, half were teachers who then committed to train an additional group of teachers as half of the 200 planned viewing centers in Torreón will be schools. This local army of eclipse-enthusiasts will spread the word on what an eclipse is, when to look at the partial eclipse, and how to properly use eclipse glasses.
All of this has made for a cause for celebration in Torreón and anticipation is at an all-time high. “Everything is about the eclipse right now,” Hernandez explained. “Everywhere you go, there are street banners.”
Traveling any distance
Kaitlyn Arnold, 35, is one of many traveling great distances to see the eclipse in Torreón. Hoping for a good deal, she waited a while to buy tickets, but when it became clear that prices were only going up, she decided she wasn’t going to be priced out of this moment; instead, she’d have to get creative.
Arnold will fly from her home in San Francisco to San Diego, where she’ll take a trolley across the border to Tijuana. Once there, Arnold will hop on a flight to Durango, just southwest of Torreón, where she found an Airbnb for $10 a night. Finally, on the day of the eclipse, she hopes to hitchhike her way from Durango to Torreón.
“I wanted to go to Mexico partially because if it doesn't work out and it's not visible—maybe there will be cloud cover across the whole path—I would rather be in a place where I can still have a great travel experience,” Arnold explained. “I have some friends going to Ohio, and that's not really high on my list of places to visit.”
Even with her multi-modal method of travel, others are trekking from even greater distances to the arid Mexican city. In the r/SolarEclipse subreddit, users shared that they were traveling to Torreón from as far as Poland and Spain. Others were coming from other parts of Mexico, including Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara.
Carlos, 47, told Thrillist he planned his trip to Torreón from Spain two years ago, “once it was clear that the USA path cloud cover chances were not good.”
Carlos has traveled for two other solar eclipses: South Carolina in 2017, and La Serena, Chile in 2019. “From my experience, being in the middle of the desert is a far more visceral experience when totality hits than other setups like being down in nature or inside a city,” he explained. “Torreón offers the best chance for the day in terms of cloud cover but also feels very desert-like. Being on high ground could be a great experience.”
Torreón beyond the eclipse
After the sun completes its performance and eclipse viewing glasses become mementos of a fleeting moment in time, Hernandez hopes its new visitors will find that Torreón has much more to offer than just what passes from above.
Just outside of town, a desert oasis called Cuatro Ciénegas features crystal clear bodies of water and flourishing vegetation at odds with the rest of the desert environment you’ll find in and around Torreón. The lush environment of Poza Azul—a pond within the oasis of Cuatro Cienegas— has stunning clear turquoise waters. The contrast between the waters and the surrounding desert is nearly as impressive as the contrast during the eclipse, and it’s available to see year-round.
Beyond the natural appeal of Torreón and the surrounding region, the built world of the city is also a treat. The city’s center features an underground tunnel that’s open to the public for subterranean exploration. And in a nod to the multicultural history of the city, you can even find an older German-style castle with stunning views.
But Hernandez believes the best feature of Torreón can’t be found in any tourist attraction or cosmic event. “The greatest treasure of Torreón is our people,” he said. “We are very hospitable, very kind, always welcoming, and the tourists can expect to be well received and well cared for.”