An Unlikely City in Mexico, a Perfect Eclipse View, and 100,000 Hopeful Tourists

All of this has made for a cause for celebration in Torreón and anticipation is at an all-time high. “Everything is about the eclipse right now,” Hernandez explained. “Everywhere you go, there are street banners.”

Traveling any distance

Kaitlyn Arnold, 35, is one of many traveling great distances to see the eclipse in Torreón. Hoping for a good deal, she waited a while to buy tickets, but when it became clear that prices were only going up, she decided she wasn’t going to be priced out of this moment; instead, she’d have to get creative.

Arnold will fly from her home in San Francisco to San Diego, where she’ll take a trolley across the border to Tijuana. Once there, Arnold will hop on a flight to Durango, just southwest of Torreón, where she found an Airbnb for $10 a night. Finally, on the day of the eclipse, she hopes to hitchhike her way from Durango to Torreón.

“I wanted to go to Mexico partially because if it doesn't work out and it's not visible—maybe there will be cloud cover across the whole path—I would rather be in a place where I can still have a great travel experience,” Arnold explained. “I have some friends going to Ohio, and that's not really high on my list of places to visit.”

Even with her multi-modal method of travel, others are trekking from even greater distances to the arid Mexican city. In the r/SolarEclipse subreddit, users shared that they were traveling to Torreón from as far as Poland and Spain. Others were coming from other parts of Mexico, including Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara.

Carlos, 47, told Thrillist he planned his trip to Torreón from Spain two years ago, “once it was clear that the USA path cloud cover chances were not good.”

Carlos has traveled for two other solar eclipses: South Carolina in 2017, and La Serena, Chile in 2019. “From my experience, being in the middle of the desert is a far more visceral experience when totality hits than other setups like being down in nature or inside a city,” he explained. “Torreón offers the best chance for the day in terms of cloud cover but also feels very desert-like. Being on high ground could be a great experience.”